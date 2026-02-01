Flaharty Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF $RWL

Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 5,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 43,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,784,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. now owns 33,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landaas & Co. WI ADV grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV now owns 3,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period.

RWL stock opened at $117.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.25. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 1-year low of $86.97 and a 1-year high of $118.90.

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500. But rather than being weighted by market capitalization, the Fund employs a patent-pending investment methodology to weight stocks by annual revenue. The Fund is rebalanced annually.

