Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,384 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 4,642 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TMUS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter worth $1,477,780,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 2,303.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,797,086 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $428,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878,654 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in T-Mobile US by 81.7% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,845,316 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $677,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,422 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 4.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,141,316 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,513,650,000 after acquiring an additional 994,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crake Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the second quarter valued at approximately $160,945,000. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 2,500 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.91, for a total transaction of $539,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 156,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,725,789.73. The trade was a 1.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director G Michael Sievert sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.97, for a total value of $4,881,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 308,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,977,771.12. This represents a 6.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,457 shares of company stock worth $11,149,636. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TMUS shares. Williams Trading set a $263.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, October 24th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.58.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 4.2%

Shares of TMUS opened at $197.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $197.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.45. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.36 and a 12-month high of $276.49.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.23%.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

