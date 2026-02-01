Belpointe Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Global X MLP ETF $MLPA

Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MLPA. Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 6,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 14,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC increased its position in Global X MLP ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 24,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 227,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,879,000 after buying an additional 17,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 486,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,555,000 after acquiring an additional 5,487 shares during the period.

Global X MLP ETF Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of MLPA opened at $51.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.64. Global X MLP ETF has a 12-month low of $45.09 and a 12-month high of $54.53.

Global X MLP ETF Profile

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

