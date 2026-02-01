iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF $IUSV Stock Position Increased by Southern Capital Advisors LLC

Southern Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 286,855 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,574 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF comprises approximately 13.4% of Southern Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Southern Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $28,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Helen Stephens Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 26.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Financial Group raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Financial Group now owns 5,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IUSV opened at $105.22 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52 week low of $80.14 and a 52 week high of $105.83. The company has a market capitalization of $24.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.5515 per share. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 16th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

