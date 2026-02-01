Keybank National Association OH Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF $FLRN

Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,086,812 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,354 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned 1.26% of SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF worth $33,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 170.6% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 8,840 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 27.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 147,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,557,000 after buying an additional 31,938 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 68.4% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 32,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 13,105 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 7,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 26.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 11,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF stock opened at $30.85 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 12 month low of $30.01 and a 12 month high of $30.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.77 and a 200 day moving average of $30.79.

SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes. Securities must have between 1 month and 5 years until maturity. FLRN was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

