FDx Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares MBS ETF $MBB

FDx Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 28.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,233 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF comprises 3.3% of FDx Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $10,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 106.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB opened at $95.69 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $90.84 and a 52 week high of $96.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.92.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.334 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 19th.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), Federal National Mortgage Association (FNMA) and Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (FHLMC).

