SoFi Technologies, Inc. $SOFI Holdings Boosted by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 327,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,936 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $8,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 719,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,077,000 after buying an additional 14,281 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in SoFi Technologies by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 33,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 167,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 19,439 shares during the period. Finally, J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

Key Stories Impacting SoFi Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting SoFi Technologies this week:

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 91,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total value of $2,446,537.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 794,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,168,090.72. The trade was a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Arun Pinto sold 46,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total transaction of $1,142,228.32. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 138,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,426,684.96. This represents a 25.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders have sold a total of 167,245 shares of company stock valued at $4,362,815 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SOFI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on SoFi Technologies from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies Trading Down 6.4%

SoFi Technologies stock opened at $22.81 on Friday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $8.60 and a one year high of $32.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $27.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.24, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.92.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 19.29%.The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. SoFi Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.120- EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 0.600- EPS. On average, analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: SOFI) is a diversified financial services company that provides consumer-focused lending, banking, investing and financial technology products. The company’s core offerings include student loan refinancing and private student loans, personal loans, mortgage lending, and credit card products. In addition to credit and lending, SoFi operates consumer-facing deposit and cash management accounts, an investing and trading platform, and an insurance marketplace through partner relationships, all designed to serve individuals seeking an integrated digital financial experience.

SoFi has grown beyond direct-to-consumer lending by building technology and infrastructure capabilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.