iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF $IWD Stock Holdings Increased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 712,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,010 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.22% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $145,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,153,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,777,787,000 after buying an additional 32,036,243 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,599,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,281,871,000 after buying an additional 57,669 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,275,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,024,618,000 after acquiring an additional 593,784 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 4,978,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $967,031,000 after acquiring an additional 76,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,931,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $763,524,000 after acquiring an additional 126,874 shares in the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $219.86 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $163.19 and a 12 month high of $221.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.56.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index). The Index represents approximately 50% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 1000 Index. The Index measures the large-capital value sector of the United States equity market.

