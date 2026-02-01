Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $337,000 Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF $IYW

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lessened its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 78.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,134 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 189.3% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock opened at $198.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $200.23 and a 200-day moving average of $194.07. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a one year low of $117.55 and a one year high of $211.98. The company has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.23.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the technology sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as software and computer services and technology hardware and equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.