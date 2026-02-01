Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) Short Interest Update

Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:GBOOY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 15,525 shares, an increase of 42.4% from the December 31st total of 10,903 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 85,915 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 85,915 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

Shares of GBOOY stock opened at $56.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.83. Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $60.70.

Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:GBOOY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.19. Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV had a return on equity of 22.20% and a net margin of 13.50%.The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV, commonly known as Banorte, is a major Mexican financial services holding company headquartered in Monterrey, Mexico. The group operates a universal banking franchise that serves retail, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large corporate clients across Mexico. Banorte provides a broad suite of banking services through an extensive branch network and digital channels and maintains an international investor presence, including ADRs that trade on the U.S. OTC market under the symbol GBOOY.

Banorte’s core businesses include retail and commercial banking—offering deposit accounts, payment and cash management services, consumer and mortgage loans, credit and debit cards, and lending to corporate clients.

