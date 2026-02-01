Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Trading Down 2.4% – Here’s Why

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $32.72 and last traded at $33.2870. Approximately 7,090,677 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 62% from the average daily volume of 4,363,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.11.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EPD shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Wolfe Research lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Monday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.77.

The company has a market capitalization of $72.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.76.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $12.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.83 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 10.92%.Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 30th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.6%. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.26%.

Enterprise Products Partners declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, October 30th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas producer to buy up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 15,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, December 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.09 per share, with a total value of $481,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 173,586 shares in the company, valued at $5,570,374.74. The trade was a 9.46% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,787,203 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $830,671,000 after acquiring an additional 69,505 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,652,232 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $578,406,000 after purchasing an additional 252,513 shares in the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.6% during the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 14,705,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $459,829,000 after purchasing an additional 80,884 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.9% during the third quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 11,570,499 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $361,810,000 after purchasing an additional 214,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter worth $292,194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE: EPD) is a Houston-based master limited partnership that provides midstream energy services across North America. The company owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines, storage facilities, processing plants and export terminals that transport and handle natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil and refined and petrochemical products. Its core activities include gathering and transportation, fractionation of NGLs, natural gas processing, crude oil and condensate pipelines, and marine and terminal services that enable domestic distribution and exports.

Enterprise serves a diverse set of customers including producers, refiners, petrochemical companies, marketers and end users.

