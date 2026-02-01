Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF $FNDX Stock Holdings Lifted by Financial Strategies Group Inc.

Financial Strategies Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 877,652 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,288 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF comprises 4.4% of Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF were worth $23,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 402,245,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,871,112,000 after acquiring an additional 12,903,364 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 24,845.4% during the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 3,396,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,382,953 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 67.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,394,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585,828 shares during the last quarter. Berman McAleer LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,914,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,819,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,661,000 after acquiring an additional 879,651 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FNDX opened at $28.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.93. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF has a 1-year low of $20.41 and a 1-year high of $28.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.48.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.