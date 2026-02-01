Atlanticus Holdings Co. 9.25% Senior Notes due 2029 (NASDAQ:ATLCZ) Short Interest Update

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 9.25% Senior Notes due 2029 (NASDAQ:ATLCZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 5,530 shares, a decline of 42.3% from the December 31st total of 9,588 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,532 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 28,532 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 9.25% Senior Notes due 2029 Price Performance

NASDAQ:ATLCZ opened at $25.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.46. Atlanticus Holdings Co. 9.25% Senior Notes due 2029 has a 12-month low of $23.40 and a 12-month high of $25.89.

Get Atlanticus Holdings Co. 9.25% Senior Notes due 2029 alerts:

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 9.25% Senior Notes due 2029 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $0.5781 per share. This represents a $2.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st.

Atlanticus Holdings Co is a specialty finance holding company based in Cincinnati, Ohio, that offers a range of consumer credit products and associated servicing activities in the United States. Through its primary operating subsidiaries, CardWorks Servicing LLC and Atlanticus Receivables LLC, the company originates, acquires and services revolving credit card accounts and unsecured installment loans tailored to near-prime and subprime consumers.

Atlanticus’s credit card offerings include a variety of Visa-branded cards marketed through direct-response channels and an extensive network of third-party partners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlanticus Holdings Co. 9.25% Senior Notes due 2029 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlanticus Holdings Co. 9.25% Senior Notes due 2029 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.