Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF $XMHQ Shares Acquired by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 296,526 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,347 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF were worth $31,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning raised its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 8.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank of Texas bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $3,788,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 138.6% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 16,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 9,748 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 316,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,080,000 after purchasing an additional 20,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,941,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:XMHQ opened at $106.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.04. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 1 year low of $80.60 and a 1 year high of $109.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.94.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

