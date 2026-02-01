Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) Short Interest Update

Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 3,544,632 shares, a decrease of 46.6% from the December 31st total of 6,633,907 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,289,802 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 12,289,802 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Applied Therapeutics Stock Up 7.6%

Shares of APLT stock opened at $0.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.14 and a 200-day moving average of $0.49. Applied Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.09 and a 12-month high of $0.11.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.25 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Applied Therapeutics will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Leerink Partners cut shares of Applied Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Applied Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $1.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestal Point Capital LP boosted its position in Applied Therapeutics by 23.9% during the third quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 14,250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,102,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after buying an additional 368,676 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $385,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Applied Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,755,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 129.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,905,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 1,074,980 shares in the last quarter. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery and development of novel small-molecule therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its research strategy centers on structure-based drug design and proprietary screening technologies aimed at correcting underlying metabolic dysfunction in disorders characterized by enzyme deficiencies and toxic metabolite accumulation.

The company’s lead investigational candidate, AT-007, is an aldose reductase inhibitor engineered to cross the blood–brain barrier and is currently in clinical development for classic galactosemia.

