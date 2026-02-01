Flaharty Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF $VONV

Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 7,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 18,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 5,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 12,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of VONV opened at $96.48 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $71.68 and a 1 year high of $97.14. The stock has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.25.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.4916 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

