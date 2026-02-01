Meridian Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in RTX Corporation $RTX

Meridian Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,585 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $9,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RTX. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in RTX in the second quarter worth $29,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in RTX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in RTX during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in RTX by 57.4% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Clayton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTX in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of RTX in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $204.00 price target on shares of RTX in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price target on RTX from $211.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird set a $225.00 price objective on RTX in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on RTX from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.89.

NYSE:RTX opened at $200.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $269.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.49, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $185.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.57. RTX Corporation has a twelve month low of $112.27 and a twelve month high of $205.36.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.08. RTX had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $24.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. RTX’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX (NYSE: RTX) is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX’s operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

