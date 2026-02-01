Brokerages Set Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) Target Price at C$42.00

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$43.14.

EFN has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a C$47.00 target price on shares of Element Fleet Management and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 30th.

Shares of EFN stock opened at C$34.50 on Friday. Element Fleet Management has a 12-month low of C$25.00 and a 12-month high of C$38.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 32.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$35.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$36.33. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 7.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 303.64.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported C$0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$306.39 million for the quarter. Element Fleet Management had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 16.46%. As a group, analysts predict that Element Fleet Management will post 1.6884016 earnings per share for the current year.

Element Financial separated into two independent public companies in October 2016. The former company now consists of Element Fleet Management, a global fleet management company, and ECN Capital, a commercial finance company. Element Fleet Management provides management services and financing for commercial vehicle and equipment fleets. The company’s suite of fleet management services deals with acquisition and financing, to program management and remarketing. ECN Capital operates across North America in three verticals of the equipment finance market: commercial and vendor finance, rail finance, and commercial aviation finance.

