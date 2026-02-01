National Pension Service Has $140.60 Million Stake in Snowflake Inc. $SNOW

National Pension Service grew its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 623,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,114 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned about 0.18% of Snowflake worth $140,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Avion Wealth increased its stake in Snowflake by 76.6% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 4,233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.58.

NYSE SNOW opened at $192.66 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.10 and a 1-year high of $280.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $223.34 and a 200-day moving average of $228.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $65.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.69 and a beta of 1.14.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 45.91% and a negative net margin of 30.76%.The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Snowflake’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Positive Sentiment: DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300 price target (roughly a ~56% upside vs. the current price), a reiteration that can attract momentum buyers and long?term investors. Benzinga

DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300 price target (roughly a ~56% upside vs. the current price), a reiteration that can attract momentum buyers and long?term investors. Positive Sentiment: Snowflake launched an AI Energy Solutions suite and announced partnerships aimed at serving power generation and utility customers — a product expansion that could open new enterprise workloads and revenue streams if adopted at scale. DatacenterDynamics: Snowflake AI launches energy solutions suite

Snowflake launched an AI Energy Solutions suite and announced partnerships aimed at serving power generation and utility customers — a product expansion that could open new enterprise workloads and revenue streams if adopted at scale. Positive Sentiment: Press releases describe partnerships (Visionaize, Streamline Control) to accelerate AI?driven energy operations, reinforcing go?to?market traction in the energy vertical. Visionaize partnership

Press releases describe partnerships (Visionaize, Streamline Control) to accelerate AI?driven energy operations, reinforcing go?to?market traction in the energy vertical. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage pieces (including an opinion/positioning article on AI opportunities) highlight Snowflake’s market positioning in AI but also caution about hype—useful context for longer?term thesis but not an immediate catalyst. Forbes: Mind The Gaps

Coverage pieces (including an opinion/positioning article on AI opportunities) highlight Snowflake’s market positioning in AI but also caution about hype—useful context for longer?term thesis but not an immediate catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Recent market commentary noted the stock had earlier risen, reflecting ongoing interest; this provides context that today’s weakness is a pullback within a volatile trend. Zacks: Snowflake ascends while market falls

Recent market commentary noted the stock had earlier risen, reflecting ongoing interest; this provides context that today’s weakness is a pullback within a volatile trend. Negative Sentiment: Johnson Fistel disclosed an investigation into whether Snowflake or its executives complied with securities laws, which can increase legal risk, create headline volatility, and prompt investor caution until details are resolved. GlobeNewswire: Johnson Fistel investigation

In related news, CAO Emily Ho sold 1,072 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.63, for a total value of $239,731.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 43,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,797,006.67. The trade was a 2.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank Slootman sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.77, for a total transaction of $41,354,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 50,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,406,527.33. This represents a 79.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 613,681 shares of company stock valued at $136,052,145 in the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Snowflake Inc is a cloud-native data platform company that provides a suite of services for storing, processing and analyzing large volumes of data. Its core offering, often described as the Snowflake Data Cloud, combines data warehousing, data lake and data sharing capabilities in a single managed service delivered across major public cloud providers. The platform is designed to support analytics, data engineering, data science and application workloads with a focus on scalability, concurrency and simplified administration.

Key products and capabilities include a multi-cluster, shared-data architecture that separates compute from storage; continuous data ingestion and streaming; support for structured and semi-structured data formats; tools for data governance, security and compliance; and developer frameworks for building data applications.

