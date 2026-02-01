Brokerages Set WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Target Price at $265.50

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $266.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of WESCO International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $262.00 to $302.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on WESCO International from $274.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on WESCO International from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Wall Street Zen lowered WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on WESCO International from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th.

Shares of NYSE WCC opened at $289.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.45. WESCO International has a twelve month low of $125.21 and a twelve month high of $294.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $267.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.58 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that WESCO International will post 13.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th were paid a $0.4538 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 12th. WESCO International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.27%.

In other WESCO International news, EVP Christine Ann Wolf sold 4,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.52, for a total transaction of $1,215,851.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 30,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,836,206.40. The trade was a 13.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Diane Lazzaris sold 7,522 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total value of $1,925,632.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 45,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,622,656. This trade represents a 14.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 17,036 shares of company stock worth $4,385,254 over the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in WESCO International by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of WESCO International by 6.3% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in WESCO International by 166.0% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in WESCO International by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International, Inc is a leading global distributor of electrical, industrial, communications and utility products, serving a diverse customer base across maintenance, repair and operations (MRO), original equipment manufacturing (OEM) and construction markets. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of products ranging from power distribution and automation solutions to data communications, security systems and lighting controls. Through an extensive branch network, WESCO provides critical components and value?added services that help organizations streamline operations and improve reliability in their facilities and infrastructure.

In addition to its broad product offering, WESCO delivers advanced supply chain management and logistics solutions designed to optimize inventory levels, reduce downtime and lower overall procurement costs.

