RLX Technology Inc. Sponsored ADR $RLX Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in RLX Technology Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:RLX – Free Report) by 90.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239,298 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in RLX Technology were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RLX Technology by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 40,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 17,060 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in RLX Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in RLX Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in RLX Technology by 308.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 54,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 40,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of RLX Technology by 229.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 88,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 61,459 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Get RLX Technology alerts:

RLX Technology Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RLX opened at $2.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.38. RLX Technology Inc. Sponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $1.66 and a 1 year high of $2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 1.10.

RLX Technology Increases Dividend

RLX Technology ( NYSE:RLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). RLX Technology had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 21.05%.The company had revenue of $158.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.99 million.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 9th. Investors of record on Monday, January 26th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 423.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 26th. This is a positive change from RLX Technology’s previous annual dividend of $0.01. RLX Technology’s payout ratio is presently 142.86%.

RLX Technology declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 31st that permits the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of RLX Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of RLX Technology in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.25.

Get Our Latest Research Report on RLX

RLX Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

RLX Technology Inc (NYSE:RLX) is a China-based company specializing in electronic nicotine delivery systems. The company develops, manufactures and markets closed-pod vaping devices and prefilled cartridges, positioning its products as an alternative to traditional combustible tobacco. RLX emphasizes consistent nicotine delivery, flavor variety and convenience through its proprietary e-liquid formulations and device design.

RLX operates a vertically integrated business model that encompasses research and development, production, quality control and sales.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RLX Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLX Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.