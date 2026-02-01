AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 32,258 Shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF $IXP

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP – Free Report) by 41.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,258 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.65% of iShares Global Comm Services ETF worth $5,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IXP. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Comm Services ETF during the second quarter worth about $78,708,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 427.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 295,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,219,000 after purchasing an additional 239,685 shares during the last quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 399,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,836,000 after purchasing an additional 80,560 shares in the last quarter. Surience Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,399,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 611.1% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 30,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after buying an additional 25,800 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Comm Services ETF alerts:

iShares Global Comm Services ETF Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of IXP opened at $125.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.70. iShares Global Comm Services ETF has a 1-year low of $86.38 and a 1-year high of $126.92. The company has a market cap of $736.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Global Comm Services ETF Company Profile

The iShares Global Comm Services ETF (IXP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global communication services companies, drawn from 1,200 global stocks selected by S&P. IXP was launched on Nov 12, 2001 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Comm Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Comm Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Comm Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.