Todd Sprang Purchases 150 Shares of Bank First National (NASDAQ:BFC) Stock

Bank First National Corporation (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Free Report) Director Todd Sprang bought 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $141.06 per share, with a total value of $21,159.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 1,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,347.48. The trade was a 14.88% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of BFC opened at $139.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 0.42. Bank First National Corporation has a 52-week low of $93.00 and a 52-week high of $142.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $129.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Bank First National (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.25. Bank First National had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The company had revenue of $49.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.75 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank First National Corporation will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Bank First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Bank First National’s payout ratio is currently 24.90%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BFC shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Bank First National in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Bank First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Bank First National from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Bank First National from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Hovde Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bank First National from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Bank First National by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after acquiring an additional 5,158 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Bank First National by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 598,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,948,000 after purchasing an additional 10,052 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Bank First National by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Bank First National during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bank First National in the 4th quarter worth about $699,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

Bank First National Corporation (NASDAQ: BFC) is the bank holding company for Bank First National, a community bank headquartered in Princeton, Wisconsin. The company offers a comprehensive suite of financial services designed to meet the needs of individuals, families, small businesses and agricultural clients. Through its branch network and digital channels, Bank First National provides deposit accounts, consumer and commercial lending, mortgage financing and treasury management solutions.

The bank’s core deposit products include checking and savings accounts, money market funds and certificates of deposit, complemented by online and mobile banking platforms that enable customers to manage their finances remotely.

