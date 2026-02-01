Truist Financial Corp Sells 50,566 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF $PTLC

Truist Financial Corp reduced its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 242,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,566 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.37% of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF worth $13,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $334,000. Saxon Interests Inc. lifted its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 18,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,071,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,287,000 after acquiring an additional 27,592 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $399,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 32,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF stock opened at $56.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.66. Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.51 and a fifty-two week high of $55.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 0.60.

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

