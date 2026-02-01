CVC (ASX:CVC) Insider John Leaver Purchases 45,381 Shares

CVC Limited (ASX:CVC – Get Free Report) insider John Leaver bought 45,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$100.00 per share, for a total transaction of A$4,538,100.00.

John Leaver also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 10th, John Leaver sold 20,000 shares of CVC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$2.07, for a total value of A$41,400.00.

CVC Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.57. The stock has a market cap of $235.60 million, a P/E ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.39.

About CVC

CVC Limited is a venture capital and private equity firm specializing in, management buy-outs, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, mezzanine, and growth capital investments. It prefers to invest in online services, online trading systems, consumer digital lending, commercial digital lending, online bill payment services, online insurance, financial software, energy, transportation, healthcare, renewable energy technologies and fintech sector. The firm is providing investment capital to companies that engage in financing, property related investments, and packaging supplies in Australia.

