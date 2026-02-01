Insider Selling: Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) CFO Sells $14,322.75 in Stock

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) CFO Thomas Catinazzo sold 1,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.45, for a total value of $14,322.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 249,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,106,593.45. This trade represents a 0.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Thomas Catinazzo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 27th, Thomas Catinazzo sold 13,820 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.62, for a total value of $105,308.40.

Relay Therapeutics Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:RLAY opened at $7.66 on Friday. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.77 and a twelve month high of $9.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.97 and its 200-day moving average is $5.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RLAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.04). Equities research analysts anticipate that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commodore Capital LP increased its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 27.3% during the third quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 17,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,740,000 after buying an additional 3,650,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,691,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,990,000 after purchasing an additional 295,701 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 8,345,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,564,000 after purchasing an additional 114,740 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,229,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,176,000 after purchasing an additional 159,548 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 14.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,942,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,710,000 after purchasing an additional 374,491 shares during the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RLAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 9th. Oppenheimer upgraded Relay Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Relay Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $6.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.57.

Relay Therapeutics News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Relay Therapeutics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Technical/quote signal — MarketBeat notes an intraday uptick and that shares are trading above the 200?day moving average, a constructive technical sign that can attract momentum buyers. MarketBeat RLAY quote

Technical/quote signal — MarketBeat notes an intraday uptick and that shares are trading above the 200?day moving average, a constructive technical sign that can attract momentum buyers. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support — Recent upgrades (Oppenheimer to Outperform; Wells Fargo to Overweight) and a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating give fundamental/flow support that can limit downside from short?term selling. Analyst commentary

Analyst support — Recent upgrades (Oppenheimer to Outperform; Wells Fargo to Overweight) and a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating give fundamental/flow support that can limit downside from short?term selling. Neutral Sentiment: Insiders still hold large stakes — filings show executives retain hundreds of thousands of shares after the sales, so these transactions reduce ownership modestly but are not a change of control signal. (See SEC filings for details.) SEC ownership filing

Insiders still hold large stakes — filings show executives retain hundreds of thousands of shares after the sales, so these transactions reduce ownership modestly but are not a change of control signal. (See SEC filings for details.) Negative Sentiment: CFO selling — CFO Thomas Catinazzo sold 13,820 shares on Jan. 27 (~$105k at ~$7.62) and an additional 1,695 shares on Jan. 28 (~$14.3k at ~$8.45). Multi?day sales by the CFO amplify concerns and can sap near?term sentiment. Catinazzo filings

CFO selling — CFO Thomas Catinazzo sold 13,820 shares on Jan. 27 (~$105k at ~$7.62) and an additional 1,695 shares on Jan. 28 (~$14.3k at ~$8.45). Multi?day sales by the CFO amplify concerns and can sap near?term sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Other insider sales clustered over Jan. 27–28 — Director/executive Peter Rahmer sold ~11.7k and 1,354 shares across two days; Donald Bergstrom sold ~18.9k and 2,686 shares. The concentration and timing of sales by multiple insiders increase short?term selling pressure. Rahmer filings Bergstrom filings

Other insider sales clustered over Jan. 27–28 — Director/executive Peter Rahmer sold ~11.7k and 1,354 shares across two days; Donald Bergstrom sold ~18.9k and 2,686 shares. The concentration and timing of sales by multiple insiders increase short?term selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: Market commentary citing a notable intraday decline (~5.2%) amplifies negative sentiment and may trigger momentum selling even if fundamentals are unchanged. Why RLAY is down 5.18%

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile

Relay Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of precision therapies for oncology. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company was founded in 2016 with the goal of targeting dynamic protein motion using an integrated scientific platform. Relay Therapeutics leverages computational modeling, structural biology, and experimental validation to identify small-molecule drug candidates that modulate the behavior of disease-associated proteins.

The company’s core business activity centers on its proprietary drug-discovery engine, which combines high-performance computing—including molecular dynamics simulations—with advanced experimental techniques such as cryo-electron microscopy and biophysical screening.

Recommended Stories

