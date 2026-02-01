iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV Holdings Raised by PAX Financial Group LLC

PAX Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 5.0% of PAX Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $27,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Americana Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Forza Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Fonville Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 121.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fonville Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 13.4% in the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 49,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,950,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 29.9% during the third quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 4,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $695.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $689.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $669.23. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $484.00 and a 1-year high of $700.97. The company has a market cap of $761.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.