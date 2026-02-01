Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH reduced its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 510,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 47,218 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $23,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at $1,554,154,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,802,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,277,456,000 after buying an additional 10,195,775 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 428.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,311,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $523,599,000 after buying an additional 9,171,098 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 280.4% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 7,465,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $345,594,000 after acquiring an additional 5,503,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 142.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,436,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $390,541,000 after acquiring an additional 4,961,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $55.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 1-year low of $42.52 and a 1-year high of $63.33. The company has a market capitalization of $112.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.41 and a 200-day moving average of $48.66.

Bristol Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

Bristol Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 76.53% and a net margin of 12.57%.The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. Bristol Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. This is a boost from Bristol Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. Bristol Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 85.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (up from $62.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday. Leerink Partners lifted their target price on Bristol Myers Squibb from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bristol Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.43.

View Our Latest Report on BMY

About Bristol Myers Squibb

(Free Report)

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company’s core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS’s marketed portfolio and late?stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune?mediated conditions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.