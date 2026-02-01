Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Rating Increased to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CVX. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Chevron from $174.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Zacks Research upgraded Chevron from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Chevron from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.00.
Chevron Trading Up 3.3%
Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $45.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.18 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 6.57%.Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chevron will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.
Chevron Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $1.78 per share. This represents a $7.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.20%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Chevron news, Director John B. Hess sold 275,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total transaction of $41,456,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,128,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,052,783.75. This trade represents a 19.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 320,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.99, for a total transaction of $52,270,893.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 14,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,355,205.50. This represents a 95.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 645,924 shares of company stock worth $102,079,188. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chevron
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Barlow Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Barlow Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. TigerOak Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. TigerOak Management L.L.C. now owns 9,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Wilkins Miller Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Chevron by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Wilkins Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,645 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
More Chevron News
Here are the key news stories impacting Chevron this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 adjusted EPS beat expectations ($1.52 vs ~ $1.44) and management emphasized cost cuts and efficiency gains that helped margins despite lower oil prices. This beat is a primary catalyst for the stock lift. Chevron Reports Fourth Quarter 2025 Results
- Positive Sentiment: Dividend increased to $1.78/share (4.1% raise), marking 39 consecutive years of increases — supports yield-focused investor demand. Chevron lifts dividend to $1.78/share
- Positive Sentiment: Record/strong production and clearer 2026 growth outlook (Permian, Tengiz, newly acquired Hess assets, guidance for 7–10% production growth) underpin earnings resilience and upside potential. Chevron Production & Outlook (MarketBeat)
- Positive Sentiment: Venezuela opportunity: Chevron plans to raise Venezuelan exports (reports of targeting ~300k bpd) and CEO comments say Caracas is taking steps to protect private investment — investors see material upside if exports scale. Chevron eyes Venezuela opportunities (Reuters)
- Neutral Sentiment: CEO interviews and media coverage reinforced the Venezuela narrative and production outlook but provide limited new detail beyond the earnings call. CEO Mike Wirth on TV (CNBC)
- Neutral Sentiment: Kazakhstan government engagement: Chevron reassured Tengiz partners it will operate reliably and safely — supports operational stability but is not a new earnings driver. Tengiz operations (Reuters)
- Negative Sentiment: Revenue missed expectations (Q4 revenue ~$45.8B vs ~$48.2B consensus) and full-year profits fell year?over?year — a reminder earnings strength is margin/production driven, not top?line growth. Q4 results detail (BusinessWire)
- Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: CFO Eimear Bonner and another senior insider disclosed sizeable sales on Jan. 28 — can be interpreted negatively by some investors despite routine reasons for sales. CFO Form 4 (SEC)
- Negative Sentiment: Board-approved executive pay and long?term equity award increases were announced, which could be viewed unfavorably by governance?focused investors. Executive pay update (TipRanks)
About Chevron
Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron’s core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.
Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.
