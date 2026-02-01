Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Rating Increased to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CVX. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Chevron from $174.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Zacks Research upgraded Chevron from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Chevron from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.00.

NYSE CVX opened at $176.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.70. Chevron has a one year low of $132.04 and a one year high of $177.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $45.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.18 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 6.57%.Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chevron will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $1.78 per share. This represents a $7.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.20%.

In other Chevron news, Director John B. Hess sold 275,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total transaction of $41,456,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,128,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,052,783.75. This trade represents a 19.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 320,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.99, for a total transaction of $52,270,893.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 14,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,355,205.50. This represents a 95.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 645,924 shares of company stock worth $102,079,188. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Barlow Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Barlow Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. TigerOak Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. TigerOak Management L.L.C. now owns 9,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Wilkins Miller Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Chevron by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Wilkins Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,645 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron’s core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

