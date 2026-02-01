National Pension Service Increases Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI

National Pension Service boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 412,344 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,129 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $188,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSI. Covea Finance boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 5.9% in the third quarter. Covea Finance now owns 111,219 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,859,000 after purchasing an additional 6,153 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 261.0% in the 2nd quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners now owns 8,073 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,394,000 after buying an additional 5,837 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 345.3% in the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 13,948 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,865,000 after buying an additional 10,816 shares during the last quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Swedbank AB grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 20.3% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,345,492 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $615,280,000 after acquiring an additional 227,062 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $402.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $381.46 and a 200-day moving average of $421.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The firm has a market cap of $67.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.00. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $359.36 and a twelve month high of $492.22.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 118.48%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.74 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 15th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.84%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MSI shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $465.00 to $443.00 in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $509.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $491.86.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc is a provider of mission-critical communications and analytics solutions for public safety and commercial customers. The company designs, manufactures and supports a range of communications equipment and software aimed at enabling first responders, government agencies and enterprises to coordinate and operate reliably in high-pressure environments. Its offerings emphasize secure, resilient connectivity and situational awareness for organizations that require dependable voice, data and video communications.

Product lines include land mobile radio (LMR) systems and handheld and vehicle-mounted radios used by police, fire and emergency medical services; broadband push-to-talk and LTE-based solutions; command-and-control center software for incident management and records; and video security and analytics systems.

