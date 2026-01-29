Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 64,652 Shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. $BZH

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Free Report) by 93.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 133,861 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,652 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Beazer Homes USA were worth $3,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 152,152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 53,771 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 1.8% in the third quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 76,565 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Beazer Homes USA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 131.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,935 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 9,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 5.9% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,202 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BZH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen raised Beazer Homes USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Beazer Homes USA Stock Up 1.3%

Beazer Homes USA stock opened at $23.60 on Thursday. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.37 and a twelve month high of $28.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 16.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $696.52 million, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.18.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The construction company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.27. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 1.92%.The firm had revenue of $791.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc is a national homebuilder specializing in the design, construction and sale of single-family homes. The company serves a diverse range of buyers, offering product lines that span from entry-level homes to move-up and active adult communities. In addition to its core homebuilding operations, Beazer provides mortgage financing, title and closing services through its subsidiaries, aiming to simplify the home-buying process and manage risk across the transaction.

Operating in key growth markets across the United States, Beazer Homes maintains a presence in more than a dozen metropolitan areas, including select markets in the Southeast, Southwest and West.

