CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Price Target Raised to $115.00 at BMO Capital Markets

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued on Friday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.35% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce raised shares of CF Industries to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on CF Industries from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on CF Industries from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on CF Industries from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CF Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.07.

Shares of CF traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $100.57. 138,701 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,353,502. CF Industries has a fifty-two week low of $67.34 and a fifty-two week high of $105.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.70.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 19.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CF Industries will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 24.4% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 95,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,767,000 after acquiring an additional 18,666 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 11.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 232,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,868,000 after buying an additional 23,942 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $677,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 276,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,442,000 after acquiring an additional 15,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,193,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $196,716,000 after purchasing an additional 464,115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of hydrogen and nitrogen products for agricultural and industrial customers. The company specializes in the production of ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate (UAN), nitric acid and ammonium nitrate, which serve as key inputs for fertilizer blends, industrial chemicals and other downstream applications.

Headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois, CF Industries operates production facilities and distribution terminals across North America and the United Kingdom.

