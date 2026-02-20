eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target Raised to $97.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by BNP Paribas Exane from $90.00 to $97.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the e-commerce company’s stock. BNP Paribas Exane’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.42% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on eBay from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of eBay in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on eBay from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY traded up $3.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $87.85. 372,169 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,174,941. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.33. The firm has a market cap of $39.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.38. eBay has a 12-month low of $58.71 and a 12-month high of $101.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The e-commerce company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.06. eBay had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 42.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. eBay’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. eBay has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.530-1.590 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that eBay will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jordan Douglas Bradle Sweetnam sold 33,441 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.99, for a total transaction of $3,076,237.59. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 4,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $435,388.67. This represents a 87.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 2,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.44, for a total value of $238,746.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 55,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,615,815.60. This represents a 4.92% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 43,584 shares of company stock valued at $3,918,282 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. High Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new position in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Jessup Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new stake in eBay in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc is a global e-commerce company that operates an online marketplace connecting individual consumers and businesses for the sale and purchase of new, used and collectible goods. Founded in 1995 by Pierre Omidyar and headquartered in San Jose, California, eBay grew from its early auction-style site into a diversified platform offering both auction-format listings and fixed-price “Buy It Now” transactions. The company completed an initial public offering in the late 1990s and has since evolved its platform and services to support a broad range of product categories and buyer preferences.

The company’s core business centers on its marketplace platform, which provides listing, search and transaction capabilities for millions of items across consumer goods, electronics, fashion, collectibles and more.

