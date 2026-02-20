Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Given New $13.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Free Report) had its price target lowered by UBS Group from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Fiverr International from $34.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Research downgraded Fiverr International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Fiverr International in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (down from $33.00) on shares of Fiverr International in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.30.
Fiverr International Trading Up 3.0%
Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $107.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.98 million. Fiverr International had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fiverr International will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Fiverr International
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Advocates LLC acquired a new stake in Fiverr International during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiverr International in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Fiverr International during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiverr International during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Fiverr International in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.00% of the company’s stock.
Key Headlines Impacting Fiverr International
Here are the key news stories impacting Fiverr International this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 earnings beat — Fiverr reported $0.86 EPS versus $0.76 expected, providing an immediate positive catalyst and showing improved profitability. Fiverr Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Positive Sentiment: Some analysts remain constructive despite cuts — The Goldman Sachs team kept a “buy” rating (PT lowered to $24) and BTIG retained a “buy” rating with a reduced PT, signaling there are still upside scenarios if growth stabilizes. Goldman Sachs & BTIG coverage via Benzinga
- Neutral Sentiment: Multiple firms reaffirmed “neutral/hold” ratings (Needham, Citigroup, JPMorgan) but with lower targets, suggesting analysts expect limited near-term upside absent clearer revenue recovery. Hold/Neutral coverage via Benzinga
- Negative Sentiment: Guidance and macro uncertainty weighed — Management flagged uncertainty around external market conditions and FY26 guidance missed estimates, which has been interpreted as a sign of slowing demand. FY26 outlook miss and uncertainty (MSN)
- Negative Sentiment: Broad analyst downgrades and target cuts — Several shops cut price targets sharply (UBS to $13, Citi lowered target, Scotiabank to $16, Roth MKM downgraded to neutral), which increases selling pressure and lowers consensus expectations. Analyst price target changes via Benzinga
- Negative Sentiment: Structural/sector risk from AI and slowing buyer base — Commentary and analysis highlight AI-driven disruption and a reported decline in active buyers, raising questions about medium-term topline growth. Seeking Alpha: AI disruption and growth concerns
- Negative Sentiment: Stock hit a multi-year / 52-week low in reaction to the outlook and cuts, signaling bearish investor sentiment until clearer recovery signs emerge. Multi-year low coverage (Seeking Alpha)
Fiverr International Company Profile
Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace that connects businesses and individuals with freelance talent across a wide range of professional services. Through its platform, Fiverr enables clients to procure work such as graphic design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, programming and tech, and business services. By offering a streamlined interface for ordering and delivering gig-based work, the company seeks to simplify the procurement of specialized skills on a project-by-project basis.
Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, Fiverr serves clients and freelancers around the globe, with a particularly strong presence in North America and Europe.
