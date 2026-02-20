AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $259.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on AeroVironment from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 price objective on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AeroVironment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.00.

Shares of AeroVironment stock traded down $9.93 on Wednesday, reaching $271.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 495,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,594,149. The company has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -218.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. AeroVironment has a 52 week low of $102.25 and a 52 week high of $417.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $284.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $293.52.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.43). AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 5.08% and a positive return on equity of 3.42%. The company had revenue of $472.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 150.7% compared to the same quarter last year. AeroVironment has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.400-3.550 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AeroVironment will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Brian Charles Shackley sold 200 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.92, for a total transaction of $50,184.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 5,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,014.48. The trade was a 3.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen F. Page sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.62, for a total value of $377,620.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 51,001 shares in the company, valued at $19,258,997.62. This represents a 1.92% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,089 shares of company stock valued at $1,285,160. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVAV. Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new position in AeroVironment in the third quarter valued at $314,890,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in AeroVironment by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,478,114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $991,089,000 after acquiring an additional 433,830 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AeroVironment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,655,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 24,798.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 315,716 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $99,416,000 after purchasing an additional 314,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 75.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 609,019 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $173,540,000 after purchasing an additional 262,239 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment, Inc (NASDAQ:AVAV) is a technology company specializing in unmanned aerial systems (UAS), tactical missiles and precision loitering munitions, electric vehicle charging and scalable energy systems. Headquartered in Monrovia, California, the company develops solutions for defense, public safety and commercial markets. Their offerings include small UAS for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, as well as advanced weapons systems designed to meet the needs of modern military operations.

The company’s unmanned aerial systems portfolio features platforms such as the Raven, Puma and Switchblade series, which are deployed by the U.S.

