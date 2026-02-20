Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at JonesTrading

Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by JonesTrading from $12.50 to $10.00 in a research report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. JonesTrading currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SEVN. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Zacks Research upgraded Seven Hills Realty Trust to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citizens Jmp dropped their price target on Seven Hills Realty Trust from $12.50 to $11.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SEVN traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,456. Seven Hills Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.30 and a fifty-two week high of $13.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.63.

Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 19th. Investors of record on Monday, January 26th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.9%. Seven Hills Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 81.58%.

In other news, Director Adam D. Portnoy bought 2,015,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $17,436,220.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,577,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,598,272.75. This trade represents a 78.68% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Tremont Realty Capital Llc purchased 2,015,748 shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $17,436,220.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 4,577,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,598,272.75. The trade was a 78.68% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey acquired a new stake in Seven Hills Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Seven Hills Realty Trust by 72.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Seven Hills Realty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Seven Hills Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000.

Seven Hills Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that focuses on the ownership and operation of grocery-anchored neighborhood and community shopping centers. Established in October 2018 and trading on the NASDAQ under the symbol SEVN, the company targets retail properties that are anchored by essential retailers, including leading grocery chains and national discount operators. Its strategy centers on acquiring assets with strong tenant credit profiles and stable, long-term lease agreements.

The company’s portfolio spans multiple Sun Belt and Southeastern markets, with properties located in states such as Florida, Texas, North Carolina and Georgia.

