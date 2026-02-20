Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $178.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.92 million. Oil States International had a return on equity of 2.85% and a net margin of 3.52%.Oil States International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Oil States International’s conference call:

Oil States generated $50 million of cash from operations in Q4, used to retire an equivalent amount of Convertible Senior Notes, and finished 2025 with cash exceeding debt by $15 million, supporting de?leveraging and liquidity.

The Offshore Manufactured Products backlog reached $435 million (the highest since March 2015) with a 1.3x book?to?bill, driving sequential revenue and adjusted segment EBITDA growth and stronger revenue visibility into 2026.

The company reported a GAAP net loss of $117 million in Q4 that included $112 million of non?cash long?lived asset and inventory impairments in Downhole Technologies and write?downs of acquisition intangibles, reflecting abandoned legacy product lines.

Operationally, Completion & Production Services margins expanded to ~32% following restructuring, and Downhole Technologies posted sequential revenue (+11%) and adjusted EBITDA improvement, indicating early recovery from prior restructuring actions.

Operationally, Completion & Production Services margins expanded to ~32% following restructuring, and Downhole Technologies posted sequential revenue (+11%) and adjusted EBITDA improvement, indicating early recovery from prior restructuring actions. Management guided 2026 revenue of $680–700 million and EBITDA of $90–95 million, expects $60–65 million in operating cash flow, plans $20–25 million of CapEx, and will remain opportunistic with share repurchases and selective M&A.

Oil States International Price Performance

Shares of Oil States International stock traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.29. The company had a trading volume of 932,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,681. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.67. The company has a market cap of $674.64 million, a P/E ratio of 30.57 and a beta of 1.30. Oil States International has a twelve month low of $3.08 and a twelve month high of $11.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on OIS shares. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Oil States International from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Oil States International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Oil States International in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oil States International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Cindy B. Taylor sold 14,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total value of $99,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,109,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,240,637. The trade was a 0.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Oil States International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OIS. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Oil States International by 221.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,740 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Oil States International by 98.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 5,779 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oil States International in the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Oil States International by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Oil States International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $505,000. 97.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oil States International

Oil States International, Inc is a Houston-based provider of products and services to the global oil and gas industry. Through its well site solutions and flat steel solutions segments, the company supplies critical equipment and consumables used in drilling, completion and production operations. Its well site offerings include a broad range of rental products—such as coiled tubing, frac iron, pressure control equipment and downhole tool rentals—designed to support drilling rigs and well completion crews.

In addition to rental and service offerings, Oil States International’s flat steel solutions business manufactures and distributes steel pipeline and flowback products.

