Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03), FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $493.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.23 million. Pediatrix Medical Group had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 20.45%. Pediatrix Medical Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Pediatrix Medical Group’s conference call:

Get Pediatrix Medical Group alerts:

Strong operating performance: Q4 adjusted EBITDA was $66 million and full-year 2025 adjusted EBITDA was $276 million , with 2026 guidance of $280–$300 million (midpoint about 5% above 2025) assuming steady metrics.

Strong operating performance: Q4 adjusted EBITDA was and full-year 2025 adjusted EBITDA was , with 2026 guidance of (midpoint about 5% above 2025) assuming steady metrics. Healthy balance sheet and cash generation: the company ended Q4 with $375 million cash, net debt just over $220 million (~<1.0x net leverage), generated $115 million operating cash flow in Q4 and repurchased 2.9 million shares for ~$64 million.

Healthy balance sheet and cash generation: the company ended Q4 with cash, net debt just over (~<1.0x net leverage), generated operating cash flow in Q4 and repurchased 2.9 million shares for ~$64 million. Top-line outlook is conservative: Pediatrix expects full-year 2026 revenue of about $1.9 billion , essentially flat to 2025, and has not included any contribution from M&A in that outlook.

Top-line outlook is conservative: Pediatrix expects full-year 2026 revenue of about , essentially flat to 2025, and has not included any contribution from M&A in that outlook. Policy risk: management warned that a lapse or change in ACA subsidies could negatively affect payer mix and revenue, but said the impact is currently difficult to quantify.

Policy risk: management warned that a lapse or change in could negatively affect payer mix and revenue, but said the impact is currently difficult to quantify. Strategic investments in clinicians and growth: new multi-year physician alignment bonuses and the inaugural “Pediatrix Partners” stock-tracking grants, plus focus on telemedicine and expanding OB hospitalist and NICU/MFM footprint, aim to boost quality, retention, and future growth.

Pediatrix Medical Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MD traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $19.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 635,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,201. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.51. Pediatrix Medical Group has a 1 year low of $11.84 and a 1 year high of $24.99.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pediatrix Medical Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pediatrix Medical Group

In related news, CEO Mark S. Ordan sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total value of $515,430.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 302,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,785,860.05. This represents a 7.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 4,247 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 51,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 268,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after acquiring an additional 12,171 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MD has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Pediatrix Medical Group from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Research lowered shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Pediatrix Medical Group from $16.50 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pediatrix Medical Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Pediatrix Medical Group

Pediatrix Medical Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Pediatrix Medical Group this week:

About Pediatrix Medical Group

(Get Free Report)

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc (NYSE:MD) is a national physician-led medical group specializing in high-acuity newborn, maternal-fetal and pediatric subspecialty care. Headquartered in Sunrise, Florida, the company delivers clinical services through hospital-based physician staffing, advanced practitioner support and telemedicine programs. Its core specialties include neonatology, maternal-fetal medicine, pediatric cardiology, pediatric critical care, pediatric emergency medicine and anesthesiology.

Founded in 1979 and formerly known as MEDNAX, the company rebranded as Pediatrix Medical Group in 2022 to align its corporate identity with its primary clinical offerings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pediatrix Medical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pediatrix Medical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.