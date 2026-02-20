Heavitree Brewery (LON:HVT) Releases Earnings Results

Heavitree Brewery (LON:HVT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported GBX 54.20 earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Heavitree Brewery had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 17.99%.

Heavitree Brewery Stock Up 4.5%

Shares of LON HVT traded up GBX 10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 230. The company had a trading volume of 620 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 219.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 217.70. The company has a market capitalization of £11.25 million, a PE ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.53. Heavitree Brewery has a one year low of GBX 168.78 and a one year high of GBX 275.

Heavitree Brewery Company Profile

The Heavitree Brewery PLC engages in the development and operation of a leased and tenanted estate in England. It operates leased and tenanted pub and public houses. The company was founded in 1790 and is based in Exeter, the United Kingdom.

