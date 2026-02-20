Western Union (NYSE:WU) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.750-1.850 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.2 billion-$4.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.1 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Western Union in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Citigroup raised shares of Western Union to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Western Union from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Western Union from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Western Union to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $8.82.

Get Western Union alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Western Union

Western Union Price Performance

WU traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,612,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,498,553. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.52. Western Union has a twelve month low of $7.85 and a twelve month high of $11.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. Western Union had a return on equity of 60.85% and a net margin of 18.80%.The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Western Union has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.750-1.850 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Western Union will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Union Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.6%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.05%.

Trending Headlines about Western Union

Here are the key news stories impacting Western Union this week:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Union

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its holdings in shares of Western Union by 606.7% during the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 3,265 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in Western Union during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Union during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Union during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Union in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Western Union

(Get Free Report)

Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) is a global leader in cross-border, cross-currency money movement and payments. The company enables individuals and businesses to send and receive money through a variety of channels, including its vast agent network, online platforms, and mobile applications. Core services include person-to-person money transfers, business-to-business cross-border payments, bill payment services and prepaid card programs.

Through its digital offerings, Western Union provides customers with the ability to initiate transfers via its website and mobile app, as well as track transactions in real time.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.