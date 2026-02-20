Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) versus LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Head-To-Head Review

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Free Report) and Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.8% of LivePerson shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of LivePerson shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.1% of Sprout Social shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares LivePerson and Sprout Social’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LivePerson -51.72% N/A -7.71% Sprout Social -10.59% -18.93% -7.76%

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Ratings

LivePerson has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sprout Social has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for LivePerson and Sprout Social, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LivePerson 1 1 0 0 1.50 Sprout Social 1 6 6 0 2.38

Sprout Social has a consensus target price of $21.91, indicating a potential upside of 196.47%. Given Sprout Social’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sprout Social is more favorable than LivePerson.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares LivePerson and Sprout Social”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LivePerson $312.47 million 0.11 -$134.27 million ($27.95) -0.10 Sprout Social $405.91 million 1.08 -$61.97 million ($0.81) -9.12

Sprout Social has higher revenue and earnings than LivePerson. Sprout Social is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LivePerson, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Sprout Social beats LivePerson on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc. engages in conversational artificial intelligence. It enables brands to leverage the Conversational Cloud's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies. The company offers the Conversational Cloud, an enterprise-class digital customer conversation platform, which enables businesses and consumers to connect through conversational channels, such as voice, in-app, and mobile messaging. It also provides professional services; LivePerson's Conversational AI, including conversation builder, manager, and intelligence, and intent manager. In addition, it provides Voice AI, conversational intelligence and insights, and integration services. The company sells its products to Fortune 500 companies, Internet businesses, online merchants, automotive dealers, educational institution, public sector, and not-for-profit organizations. It operates in the United States, Canada, Latin America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and the Asia-Pacific. LivePerson, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc. designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It offers integrated tools, such as social engagement/response; publishing; reporting and analytics; social listening and business intelligence; reputation management; social commerce; employee advocacy; and automation and workflows. In addition, the company provides smart inbox, social customer relationship management, social monitoring and alerts, customer service tools, and automation; and centralized content planning, creation, and publishing, automated scheduling, content performance reporting, suggested content, message approval workflows, publishing permissions and governance, and content and asset libraries. Further, it offers social media; content performance, customer service and team, custom report builder, and reporting API; and market research, brand health, competitive insights, consumer trends, and product feedback; and social commerce, reputation management, employee advocacy, mobile applications, and chat bot creation and management. Additionally, the company offers professional services consisting of consulting and training services. It serves social and community management; public relations; marketing; influencer marketing; customer service and care; commerce, sales and customer acquisition; recruiting and hiring, product development, and business strategy; and small-and-medium-sized businesses, mid-market companies, enterprises, marketing agencies, government, non-profit, and educational institutions. Sprout Social, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

