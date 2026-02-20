The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Director Daren Shaw Sells 1,000 Shares

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) Director Daren Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.43, for a total value of $213,430.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 23,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,063,840.18. This trade represents a 4.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

The Ensign Group stock traded up $3.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $208.63. The company had a trading volume of 95,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,298. The stock has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.73 and a 1-year high of $216.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.64.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 6.80%.The Ensign Group’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. The Ensign Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.410-7.610 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st were issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. This is a boost from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.45%.

ENSG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $222.00 price objective (up previously from $206.00) on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Truist Financial set a $215.00 price target on shares of The Ensign Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. UBS Group set a $230.00 price objective on The Ensign Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on The Ensign Group from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Ensign Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 156.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in The Ensign Group by 125.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in The Ensign Group by 638.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 96.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Ensign Group, Inc is a diversified provider of post-acute healthcare services in the United States, operating a network of skilled nursing, assisted living, independent living, home health and hospice care centers. The company’s model emphasizes integrated care by employing multidisciplinary teams—including nursing staff, therapists and physicians—to deliver personalized rehabilitation and long-term care services for seniors and other patients recovering from injury, illness or surgery.

Through its owned and managed centers, The Ensign Group offers a broad spectrum of rehabilitation services such as physical, occupational and speech therapy.

