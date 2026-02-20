Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) CFO Dan Jedda Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) CFO Dan Jedda sold 3,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total value of $266,640.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 84,267 shares in the company, valued at $7,489,650.96. This trade represents a 3.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Dan Jedda also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Roku alerts:

On Thursday, January 15th, Dan Jedda sold 3,000 shares of Roku stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.56, for a total transaction of $322,680.00.

On Monday, December 15th, Dan Jedda sold 3,000 shares of Roku stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.44, for a total transaction of $322,320.00.

Roku Price Performance

Shares of ROKU stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.10. The company had a trading volume of 780,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,806,733. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.87. Roku, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.43 and a 52-week high of $116.66. The company has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.19 and a beta of 1.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Roku had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 3.40%. Roku’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Roku from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 7th. Arete Research set a $132.00 price target on shares of Roku and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.96.

Get Our Latest Report on Roku

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compound Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Roku by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 205,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,253,000 after purchasing an additional 13,111 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Roku by 1,836.4% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 296,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,211,000 after purchasing an additional 281,570 shares during the last quarter. Strive Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Roku by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 39,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after buying an additional 3,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

(Get Free Report)

Roku, Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) is a technology company that develops and operates a proprietary streaming platform designed to deliver entertainment content to consumers via internet-connected devices and smart televisions. Since its inception in 2002 in California, Roku has focused on simplifying access to streaming services for viewers worldwide. The company’s platform enables users to discover, access and manage a wide array of over-the-top content from major streaming services, free ad-supported channels and niche providers.

At the core of Roku’s product lineup are a range of streaming players and sticks, which connect to televisions via HDMI and deliver the Roku OS experience.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.