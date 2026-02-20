Merchants Bancorp Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.52 (NASDAQ:MBINM)

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.5156 per share on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 8.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th.

Merchants Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MBINM traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.62. The company had a trading volume of 2,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,890. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.05. Merchants Bancorp has a 12-month low of $24.00 and a 12-month high of $26.13.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp is a bank holding company whose principal subsidiary, Merchants Bank, provides a broad range of financial services to individuals, businesses and institutional clients. Headquartered in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, the company focuses on delivering community-oriented banking solutions throughout central Pennsylvania. Its core offerings include deposit accounts, commercial and consumer lending, mortgage financing, and cash management services designed to meet the needs of both retail and corporate customers.

On the lending side, Merchants Bancorp extends credit through commercial real estate loans, construction financing, equipment loans, and lines of credit for small- and middle-market enterprises.

