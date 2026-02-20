Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Plans $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0835 per share by the semiconductor company on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th.

Amkor Technology has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.5%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Amkor Technology has a payout ratio of 22.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Amkor Technology to earn $1.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.33 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.7%.

AMKR stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.55. 1,332,490 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,035,443. Amkor Technology has a 1-year low of $14.03 and a 1-year high of $57.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of 32.08 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.26. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 5.57%.The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Amkor Technology has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.180-0.280 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amkor Technology will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Amkor Technology, Inc (NASDAQ:AMKR) is a leading provider of outsourced semiconductor packaging and test (OSAT) services, supporting integrated device manufacturers and semiconductor foundries worldwide. The company offers a broad range of advanced packaging solutions, including wafer bumping, flip chip, system-in-package and ball grid array technologies, designed to meet the performance, power and form-factor demands of applications across consumer electronics, automotive, communications and industrial markets.

In addition to packaging, Amkor delivers comprehensive test services such as wafer probing, final test, system-level test and digital, analog and mixed-signal testing, enabling customers to accelerate time-to-market and reduce total costs.

