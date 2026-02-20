First Capital, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 (NASDAQ:FCAP)

First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, March 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th.

First Capital has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

First Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FCAP traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,907. First Capital has a 12-month low of $33.73 and a 12-month high of $71.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.01. The company has a market cap of $176.45 million, a P/E ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.60.

Institutional Trading of First Capital

First Capital ( NASDAQ:FCAP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Capital had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $13.49 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey acquired a new position in shares of First Capital during the second quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Capital in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in First Capital by 105.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 554 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of First Capital by 30,940.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,552 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of First Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 11.65% of the company’s stock.

About First Capital

First Capital, Inc is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company organized as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Listed on the NASDAQ under the ticker FCAP, the firm specializes in providing debt and equity financing solutions to U.S. middle-market companies. External management is provided by First Capital Asset Management, LLC, leveraging senior credit expertise to structure tailored financing that supports growth initiatives, recapitalizations and acquisitions.

The company’s investment portfolio comprises senior secured loans, second-lien and subordinated debt, as well as equity co-investments.

