Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share on Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th.
Avnet has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Avnet has a payout ratio of 27.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Avnet to earn $5.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.7%.
Avnet Stock Up 1.5%
Shares of AVT stock traded up $0.96 on Friday, reaching $66.99. 223,515 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,359,745. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.93. Avnet has a 12-month low of $39.22 and a 12-month high of $67.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.28.
About Avnet
Avnet, Inc (NASDAQ: AVT) is a global technology distributor and solutions provider specializing in the sourcing, design, and supply chain management of electronic components and embedded systems. The company offers a broad portfolio of semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical components, as well as embedded hardware and software, cloud solutions, and Internet of Things (IoT) services. Avnet’s offerings aim to support customers through every stage of the product lifecycle, from initial prototype and design to production and end-of-life management.
Founded in 1921 by Charles Avnet, the company has evolved from a regional radio parts supplier into a multinational enterprise.
