Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share on Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th.

Avnet has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Avnet has a payout ratio of 27.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Avnet to earn $5.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.7%.

Shares of AVT stock traded up $0.96 on Friday, reaching $66.99. 223,515 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,359,745. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.93. Avnet has a 12-month low of $39.22 and a 12-month high of $67.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.28.

About Avnet

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 0.90%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Avnet has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.200-1.300 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avnet will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Avnet, Inc (NASDAQ: AVT) is a global technology distributor and solutions provider specializing in the sourcing, design, and supply chain management of electronic components and embedded systems. The company offers a broad portfolio of semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical components, as well as embedded hardware and software, cloud solutions, and Internet of Things (IoT) services. Avnet’s offerings aim to support customers through every stage of the product lifecycle, from initial prototype and design to production and end-of-life management.

Founded in 1921 by Charles Avnet, the company has evolved from a regional radio parts supplier into a multinational enterprise.

