Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.70

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share by the construction company on Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This is a 16.7% increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60.

Comfort Systems USA has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.2%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Comfort Systems USA has a dividend payout ratio of 11.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Comfort Systems USA to earn $17.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.4%.

Shares of FIX traded up $49.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,422.62. 423,725 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,386. Comfort Systems USA has a 52-week low of $276.44 and a 52-week high of $1,469.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,097.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $925.73. The firm has a market cap of $50.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.23 and a beta of 1.67.

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The construction company reported $9.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.75 by $2.62. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 43.59% and a net margin of 10.06%.Comfort Systems USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.09 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA will post 16.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FIX has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,310.00 target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $1,155.00 to $1,196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Comfort Systems USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comfort Systems USA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,064.50.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

