Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This is a 11.1% increase from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Boyd Gaming has a payout ratio of 10.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Boyd Gaming to earn $7.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.1%.

Boyd Gaming Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BYD traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.00. 131,081 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 856,462. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.78, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.24. Boyd Gaming has a twelve month low of $58.94 and a twelve month high of $89.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 45.05% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) is a diversified hospitality and gaming company headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. The company develops, owns and operates a portfolio of branded gaming and entertainment properties, including casinos, hotels, restaurants and meeting facilities. Boyd Gaming’s offerings range from slot machines and table games to live entertainment, dining concepts and convention space, designed to appeal to both regional and destination visitors.

