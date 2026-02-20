Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Trims Stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $BIL

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. cut its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,527 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $5,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,777,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487,366 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 14.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,775,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270,073 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 194.7% in the 3rd quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,879,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,735 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 4,041,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,209,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,705,000 after buying an additional 1,019,145 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $91.57. The company had a trading volume of 617,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,741,456. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.56. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 1 year low of $91.26 and a 1 year high of $91.78.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.